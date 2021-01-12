Greenlane Renewables (OTCMKTS:GRNWF) PT Raised to $3.00

Greenlane Renewables (OTCMKTS:GRNWF) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from $2.25 to $3.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Greenlane Renewables from $1.60 to $2.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

GRNWF opened at $1.76 on Friday. Greenlane Renewables has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $2.50.

Greenlane Renewables Inc provides biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from anaerobic decomposition of organic waste at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and food waste facilities for injection into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.

