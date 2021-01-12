Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Edenred (OTCMKTS:EDNMY)

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of Edenred (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on EDNMY. Bank of America upgraded shares of Edenred from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Edenred from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Edenred from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Edenred in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy.

EDNMY opened at $28.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.93 and its 200-day moving average is $25.76. Edenred has a 52-week low of $16.72 and a 52-week high of $29.93.

Edenred SA provides transactional solutions for companies, employees, and merchants worldwide. It offers employee benefit solutions, including Ticket Restaurant, Ticket AlimentaciÃ³n, Ticket Plus, Nutrisavings, etc.; and fleet and mobility solutions, such as Ticket Log, Ticket Car, UTA, Ticket Empresarial, etc.

