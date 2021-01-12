Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eisai Co LTD is involved in the Biotechnology and Drug Industry. Their principle activities are the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. Operations are carried out through the following divisions: Pharmaceuticals: veterinary drugs other food additives, livestock feed and pharmaceutical production systems and equipment. The Group has overseas consolidated subsidiaries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, East Southeast Asia and South and Central America. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Eisai from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Eisai from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.

Shares of Eisai stock opened at $72.64 on Friday. Eisai has a 1 year low of $54.00 and a 1 year high of $125.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.63.

Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.27). Eisai had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 16.86%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eisai will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Eisai

Eisai Co, Ltd. offers pharmaceutical products in Japan. It offers Aricept for the treatment of alzheimer's disease/dementia with Lewy bodies; Methycobal for the treatment of peripheral neuropathy; and Fycompa, an antiepileptic drug for the adjunctive treatment of partial-onset and primary generalized tonic-clonic seizures.

