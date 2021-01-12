Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Conagra Brands, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CAG)

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) – Truist Securiti increased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Conagra Brands in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 7th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now forecasts that the company will earn $0.57 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.56. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Conagra Brands’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.60 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.62 EPS.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CAG. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Conagra Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

Shares of NYSE CAG opened at $33.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.86. Conagra Brands has a one year low of $22.83 and a one year high of $39.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.95.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAG. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 102.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 530.3% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. 82.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Richard H. Lenny bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.70 per share, with a total value of $337,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 48.25%.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

