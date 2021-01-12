Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Bank of Hawaii in a research note issued on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.16 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.96. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bank of Hawaii’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.65 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.80 EPS.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $165.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.51 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 22.62%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Bank of Hawaii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub cut Bank of Hawaii from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Bank of Hawaii from $61.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Bank of Hawaii from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

BOH opened at $82.86 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.27. Bank of Hawaii has a 1 year low of $46.70 and a 1 year high of $94.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is currently 48.20%.

In other news, Director Barbara J. Tanabe acquired 1,475 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.27 per share, with a total value of $85,948.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOH. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 2.4% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,816 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 14.4% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 11,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the second quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 2.7% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,564 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 389.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 33,120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 26,352 shares during the last quarter. 73.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

