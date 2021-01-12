FY2020 EPS Estimates for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Increased by Jefferies Financial Group

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2020 EPS estimates for Bank of America in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.85 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.77. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bank of America’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.65 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on BAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Bank of America from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Bank of America from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.31.

Shares of BAC opened at $33.07 on Monday. Bank of America has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $35.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $286.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.59.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.88 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Headinvest LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 15,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 22,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 67,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 55,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 9,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.17% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

