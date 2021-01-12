Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY)

Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Suzuki Motor in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.75 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.37. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Suzuki Motor’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.34 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $11.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $14.56 EPS.

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $1.23. The business had revenue of $7.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.08 billion. Suzuki Motor had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 3.85%.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SZKMY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Suzuki Motor from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Suzuki Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th.

SZKMY opened at $197.00 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.68. The company has a market capitalization of $24.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 1.40. Suzuki Motor has a 1 year low of $83.43 and a 1 year high of $225.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Suzuki Motor Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, electro senior vehicles, and houses.

