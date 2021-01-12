Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Mazda Motor Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:MZDAY)

Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Mazda Motor in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.01). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mazda Motor’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.57) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Mazda Motor from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mazda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS MZDAY opened at $3.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 1.17. Mazda Motor has a 52 week low of $2.28 and a 52 week high of $4.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

About Mazda Motor

Mazda Motor Corporation manufactures and sells passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its principal products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, and automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles.

