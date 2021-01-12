Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AssetMark Financial in a research note issued on Friday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. O’hara now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.13. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

Get AssetMark Financial alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AssetMark Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of AssetMark Financial from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of AssetMark Financial in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

Shares of AssetMark Financial stock opened at $24.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,209.40 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.28 and its 200 day moving average is $24.46. AssetMark Financial has a 1 year low of $13.94 and a 1 year high of $34.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 4.14.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. AssetMark Financial had a negative net margin of 0.16% and a positive return on equity of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $107.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.13 million.

In other news, EVP Jeremiah H. Chafkin sold 7,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $182,459.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 485,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,171,422. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Gary G. Zyla sold 1,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $34,738.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 187,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,679,571.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 194,826 shares of company stock worth $4,708,976. 7.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in AssetMark Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in AssetMark Financial during the second quarter worth about $206,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial in the second quarter valued at about $211,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 22.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial in the third quarter valued at about $335,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

About AssetMark Financial

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

Featured Story: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for AssetMark Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AssetMark Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.