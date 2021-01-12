Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for National Oilwell Varco, Inc. Lifted by Capital One Financial (NYSE:NOV)

National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) – Capital One Financial increased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of National Oilwell Varco in a report issued on Wednesday, January 6th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now anticipates that the oil and gas exploration company will earn ($0.05) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.07). Capital One Financial also issued estimates for National Oilwell Varco’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

National Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. National Oilwell Varco had a negative net margin of 36.63% and a positive return on equity of 1.13%. The business’s revenue was down 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NOV. Morgan Stanley cut shares of National Oilwell Varco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised shares of National Oilwell Varco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of National Oilwell Varco from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America raised shares of National Oilwell Varco from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of National Oilwell Varco from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.81.

Shares of NOV opened at $15.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 2.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.69. National Oilwell Varco has a 1 year low of $7.70 and a 1 year high of $24.75.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in National Oilwell Varco by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 42,455 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in shares of National Oilwell Varco by 14.3% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 12,385 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Oilwell Varco by 4.3% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 41,109 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Oilwell Varco by 4.3% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 47,319 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Oilwell Varco during the second quarter worth $27,000. 96.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

