Synchrony Financial (SYF) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/6/2021 – Synchrony Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $31.00 to $51.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/5/2021 – Synchrony Financial was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/5/2021 – Synchrony Financial was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $39.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Synchrony Financial's shares have outperformed its industry in six months' time. The company has been witnessing revenue growth for the past many years on rising interest income and inorganic growth strategies. Its Retail Card and CareCredit platforms impress. Its continuous efforts in forging alliances and making acquisitions are likely to boost business growth, enhance digital capabilities and diversify its business. It took restructuring measures to reduce expenses. We remain positive about its steady capital position and solvency level. However, its high allowance for loan loss bothers the company. Lower purchase volume due to government restrictions on travel, entertainment, events, and closure of non-essential retail stores remain a concern.”

1/4/2021 – Synchrony Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $41.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/23/2020 – Synchrony Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Compass Point from $33.00 to $44.00.

12/18/2020 – Synchrony Financial was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/10/2020 – Synchrony Financial was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $47.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $33.00.

11/30/2020 – Synchrony Financial was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $51.00 price target on the stock.

11/23/2020 – Synchrony Financial was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

SYF stock opened at $36.29 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.43. The stock has a market cap of $21.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.64. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $12.15 and a twelve month high of $37.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 14.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYF. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 30,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 8,912 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $687,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It delivers a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

