Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $12.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Luther Burbank Corporation is a bank holding company which operates through its subsidiary, Luther Burbank Savings. It offers commercial banking products and services to real estate investors, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals and commercial businesses. The Bank’s principal lending products are real estate secured loans, primarily on smaller, existing multifamily residential properties. Luther Burbank Corporation is headquartered in Santa Rosa, California. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on LBC. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Luther Burbank from $10.50 to $9.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Luther Burbank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Luther Burbank from a d rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Luther Burbank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.13.

NASDAQ LBC opened at $10.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $539.30 million, a PE ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 0.81. Luther Burbank has a 1 year low of $6.76 and a 1 year high of $11.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.13 and its 200 day moving average is $9.60.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. Luther Burbank had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $36.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Luther Burbank will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Tammy Mahoney sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total transaction of $31,800.00. Insiders own 21.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LBC. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Luther Burbank by 113.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 10,807 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Luther Burbank by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 6,214 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Luther Burbank in the 3rd quarter worth $407,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Luther Burbank by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 42,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Luther Burbank by 216.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares in the last quarter. 15.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

