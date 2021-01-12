Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stora Enso is an integrated forest products company producing magazine papers, newsprint, fine papers and packaging boards, areas in which the Group is a global market leader. Stora Enso also conducts extensive sawmilling operations. To strengthen its market position and better serve customers in the United States, the company acquired the U.S.-based, Consolidated Papers, Inc. in 2000. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Stora Enso Oyj from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Stora Enso Oyj from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stora Enso Oyj has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SEOAY opened at $19.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.37. Stora Enso Oyj has a 12-month low of $7.82 and a 12-month high of $20.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.45.

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Stora Enso Oyj had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 9.72%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stora Enso Oyj will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Stora Enso Oyj

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries worldwide. The company operates through Packaging Materials, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, Forest, and Paper divisions. The company develops virgin fiber carton board used for packaging for liquid, food, pharmaceutical, and luxury goods; provides fiber-based board materials and corrugated packaging products and services for various applications.

