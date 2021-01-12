Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) & CLST (OTCMKTS:CLHI) Critical Contrast

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) and CLST (OTCMKTS:CLHI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Avnet and CLST, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avnet 2 4 1 1 2.13 CLST 0 0 0 0 N/A

Avnet presently has a consensus price target of $30.43, indicating a potential downside of 20.49%. Given Avnet’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Avnet is more favorable than CLST.

Profitability

This table compares Avnet and CLST’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avnet -0.52% 3.40% 1.55% CLST N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Avnet and CLST’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avnet $17.63 billion 0.21 -$31.08 million $1.54 24.85 CLST N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

CLST has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Avnet.

Risk and Volatility

Avnet has a beta of 1.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CLST has a beta of 2.07, suggesting that its stock price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.2% of Avnet shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Avnet shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of CLST shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Avnet beats CLST on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc., a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers. It also offers design chain support that provides engineers with technical design solutions; engineering and technical resources to support product design, bill of materials development, and technical education and training; and supply chain solutions that provide support and logistical services to original equipment manufacturers, electronic manufacturing service providers, and electronic component manufacturers. In addition, this segment provides integrated solutions, such as technical design, integration, and assembly of embedded products, and systems and solutions primarily for industrial applications, as well as for intelligent embedded and innovative display solutions comprising touch and passive displays. Further, it develops and manufactures standard board and industrial subsystems, and application-specific devices that enable it to produce systems tailored to specific customer requirements. This segment serves various markets, including automotive, medical, defense, aerospace, telecommunications, industrial, and digital editing. The Farnell segment distributes kits, tools, and electronic and industrial automation components, as well as test and measurement products to engineers and entrepreneurs. It has operations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Avnet, Inc. was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

About CLST

CLST Holdings, Inc. has no business operations. The company was formerly known as CellStar Corporation and changed its name to CLST Holdings, Inc. in March 2007. CLST Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is based in Dallas, Texas. CLST Holdings, Inc. is in liquidation.

