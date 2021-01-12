Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $27.06 Million

Brokerages expect CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) to post $27.06 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CatchMark Timber Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $27.45 million and the lowest is $26.43 million. CatchMark Timber Trust reported sales of $29.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that CatchMark Timber Trust will report full year sales of $100.12 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $99.77 million to $100.79 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $106.06 million, with estimates ranging from $104.97 million to $107.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CatchMark Timber Trust.

Get CatchMark Timber Trust alerts:

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). CatchMark Timber Trust had a negative return on equity of 16.84% and a negative net margin of 25.76%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CTT shares. BidaskClub upgraded CatchMark Timber Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded CatchMark Timber Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.55.

Shares of NYSE CTT opened at $9.41 on Tuesday. CatchMark Timber Trust has a twelve month low of $5.13 and a twelve month high of $11.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.28. The company has a market capitalization of $458.88 million, a PE ratio of -17.11 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. CatchMark Timber Trust’s payout ratio is -26.34%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTT. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust during the third quarter worth $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust during the third quarter worth $55,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 37.6% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust during the third quarter worth $91,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 386.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 9,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

CatchMark Timber Trust Company Profile

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory.

Further Reading: Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CatchMark Timber Trust (CTT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CatchMark Timber Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CatchMark Timber Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.