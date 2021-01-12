Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on RYI. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Ryerson from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryerson from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.38.

Ryerson stock opened at $15.45 on Friday. Ryerson has a 52 week low of $3.76 and a 52 week high of $18.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44. The stock has a market cap of $588.91 million, a P/E ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 1.75.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.27. Ryerson had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $831.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $822.07 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ryerson will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYI. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ryerson by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 729,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,177,000 after buying an additional 160,215 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ryerson by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 220,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 67,655 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in shares of Ryerson by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 110,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 45,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ryerson by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,812,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,387,000 after purchasing an additional 37,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Ryerson by 205.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 53,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 36,183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Ryerson Company Profile

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structurals, and tubing.

