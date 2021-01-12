Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $159.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.18% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Medpace Holdings, Inc. is a scientifically-driven, global, full-service clinical contract research organization which provides Phase I-IV clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Medpace Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on MEDP. Truist raised Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $124.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.00.

MEDP stock opened at $143.01 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $136.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.45. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 43.73 and a beta of 1.34. Medpace has a 1-year low of $58.72 and a 1-year high of $150.57.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. Medpace had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 13.87%. The firm had revenue of $230.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Medpace will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Medpace news, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.07, for a total transaction of $1,400,700.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 23,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,341,229.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 26,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total value of $3,752,172.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 532,750 shares of company stock worth $74,888,848. 26.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in Medpace during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Medpace during the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Medpace by 354.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Medpace during the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Medpace during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas.

