Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) Upgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Sundial Growers from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sundial Growers from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Sundial Growers currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1.25.

Get Sundial Growers alerts:

Sundial Growers stock opened at $0.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $500.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.44. Sundial Growers has a 1-year low of $0.14 and a 1-year high of $3.88.

Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Sundial Growers had a negative net margin of 362.49% and a negative return on equity of 179.71%. The company had revenue of $9.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.20 million.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sundial Growers stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) by 128.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 326,405 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183,619 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Sundial Growers were worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 10.66% of the company’s stock.

About Sundial Growers

Sundial Growers Inc engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis products for the adult-use market It is also involved in the production, distribution, and sale of ornamental plants and herbs in the United Kingdom. The company offers its products under the Top Leaf, Sundial Cannabis, Palmetto, and Grasslands brands.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Sundial Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sundial Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.