Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub lowered shares of Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mayville Engineering from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mayville Engineering from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Mayville Engineering from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Mayville Engineering from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.67.
Shares of MEC opened at $13.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.60 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.59 and a 200 day moving average of $9.82. Mayville Engineering has a 1-year low of $3.89 and a 1-year high of $14.74.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Mayville Engineering by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Mayville Engineering by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Mayville Engineering by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 4,807 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Mayville Engineering by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 9,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mayville Engineering during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. 30.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Mayville Engineering
Mayville Engineering Company, Inc operates as a contract manufacturer that serves the heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets in the United States. The company provides a range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly and aftermarket components.
