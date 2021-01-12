Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub lowered shares of Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mayville Engineering from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mayville Engineering from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Mayville Engineering from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Mayville Engineering from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.67.

Shares of MEC opened at $13.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.60 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.59 and a 200 day moving average of $9.82. Mayville Engineering has a 1-year low of $3.89 and a 1-year high of $14.74.

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $91.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.24 million. Mayville Engineering had a negative net margin of 2.67% and a negative return on equity of 4.85%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mayville Engineering will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Mayville Engineering by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Mayville Engineering by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Mayville Engineering by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 4,807 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Mayville Engineering by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 9,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mayville Engineering during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. 30.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mayville Engineering

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc operates as a contract manufacturer that serves the heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets in the United States. The company provides a range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly and aftermarket components.

