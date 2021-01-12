Proptech Investment Corp. Ii’s (OTCMKTS:PTICU) Quiet Period Will Expire Tomorrow

Proptech Investment Corp. Ii’s (OTCMKTS:PTICU) quiet period is set to expire on Wednesday, January 13th. Proptech Investment Corp. Ii had issued 20,000,000 shares in its IPO on December 4th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Proptech Investment Corp. Ii’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of Proptech Investment Corp. Ii stock opened at $10.51 on Tuesday. Proptech Investment Corp. Ii has a 12 month low of $10.15 and a 12 month high of $10.80.

Get Proptech Investment Corp. Ii alerts:

Proptech Investment Corp. Ii Company Profile

Proptech Investment Corporation II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.

See Also: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Proptech Investment Corp. Ii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proptech Investment Corp. Ii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.