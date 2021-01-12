Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Merus B.V. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company developing bispecific antibody therapeutics, referred to as Biclonics. The company’s bispecific antibody candidate, MCLA-128, is being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial as a potential treatment for HER2-expressing solid tumors; MCLA-117, is being developed as a potential treatment for acute myeloid leukemia and MCLA-158, which is designed to bind to cancer stem cells and is being developed as a potential treatment for colorectal cancer and other solid tumors. Merus B.V. is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands. “

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Merus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Merus stock opened at $20.00 on Tuesday. Merus has a 12 month low of $10.18 and a 12 month high of $20.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $581.78 million, a PE ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 0.84.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.28). Merus had a negative return on equity of 78.70% and a negative net margin of 295.98%. The business had revenue of $8.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Merus will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 160,000 shares of Merus stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.05 per share, for a total transaction of $2,568,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MRUS. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merus by 3.5% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,524,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,299,000 after acquiring an additional 85,740 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Merus by 390.3% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 56,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 44,654 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in Merus during the third quarter worth about $333,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Merus by 45.0% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 62,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 19,400 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Merus during the second quarter worth about $275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.31% of the company’s stock.

About Merus

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes MCLA-128, which is in a phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer.

