LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LG Display (NYSE:LPL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $10.00 price objective on the electronics maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “LG Display Co., Ltd., formerly known as LG Philips LCD Co., Ltd., primarily manufactures and sells thin film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) panels. The Company supplies its products to original equipment manufacturers and multinational corporations. LG Display offers TFT-LCD panels in a range of sizes and specifications primarily for use in televisions, notebook computers, and desktop monitors, as well as for handheld application products, such as mobile phones; and medium and large size panels for industrial and other applications, including entertainment systems, portable navigation devices, e-paper, digital photo displays, and medical diagnostic equipment. LG Display Co., Ltd. is based in Seoul, the Republic of Korea. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on LPL. ValuEngine cut LG Display from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded LG Display from a hold rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded LG Display from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.00.

NYSE LPL opened at $8.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.16. LG Display has a fifty-two week low of $3.63 and a fifty-two week high of $9.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. LG Display had a negative return on equity of 21.09% and a negative net margin of 10.96%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LG Display will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of LG Display by 413.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,145 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 7,363 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LG Display during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of LG Display during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of LG Display during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of LG Display by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 517,752 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after acquiring an additional 18,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

LG Display Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels in South Korea, China, rest of Asia, Poland, other European countries, and the United States. The company's TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, and mobile devices.

