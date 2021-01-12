DHT (NYSE:DHT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Kepler Capital Markets

DHT (NYSE:DHT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $7.40 price objective on the shipping company’s stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 33.82% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of DHT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of DHT from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of DHT from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.38.

Shares of NYSE:DHT opened at $5.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $815.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.72 and a beta of -0.10. DHT has a one year low of $4.52 and a one year high of $8.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The shipping company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $117.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.30 million. DHT had a net margin of 42.24% and a return on equity of 32.82%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DHT will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of DHT by 55.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 97,577 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 34,854 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of DHT by 13.7% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 365,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 44,000 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of DHT by 27.0% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 149,034 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 31,666 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of DHT by 994.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 232,627 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 211,380 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of DHT by 63.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 387,370 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 150,146 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

DHT

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, Oslo, and Norway. As of March 19, 2020, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,360,850 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

