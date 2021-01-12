Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $8.00 price target on the energy company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Vallourec SA, provides tubular solutions primarily to the energy markets and industrial applications worldwide. Its products are used by the automobile, oil and gas refining, petrochemical, transport mechanical, construction, and aerospace industries. Vallourec offers various products such as tubes and accessories for drill strings, including drill pipes, drill collars, and heavy-weight drill pipes, tubes for well equipment, standard or premium connections and underwater line-pipe. It also produces furnace tubes, heat exchanger tubes, and fittings for pipework. Vallourec SA, is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. “

Shares of OTCMKTS:VLOWY opened at $7.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $409.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Vallourec has a 12-month low of $2.75 and a 12-month high of $25.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.07 and its 200 day moving average is $5.99.

Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The energy company reported ($1.40) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $836.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.51 million. Vallourec had a negative return on equity of 15.14% and a negative net margin of 7.97%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vallourec will post -12.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vallourec

Vallourec SA, through its subsidiaries, provides tubular solutions for energy and industry sectors in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through Seamless Tubes and Specialty Products segments. It offers seamless tubes for refineries, petrochemical facilities, and floating liquefied natural gas plants, as well as production, storage, and offloading units; casings; tubings; VAM connections; rigid subsea line pipes, onshore rigid line pipes, specialized tubes, and process tubes for transportation of oil and gas; and carbon steel and steel alloy tubes, hollow bars, and connections for the processing of industrial fluids and hydrocarbons.

