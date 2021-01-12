Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sesen Bio Inc. is a late-stage company developing next-generation antibody-drug conjugate therapies for patients with cancer. The company’s product portfolio includes Vicinium(TM) which is in its clinical trial, treats high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. Sesen Bio Inc., formerly known as Eleven Biotherapeutics, is based in Massachusetts, United States. “

Get Sesen Bio alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SESN. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Sesen Bio in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine lowered Sesen Bio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:SESN opened at $1.61 on Friday. Sesen Bio has a twelve month low of $0.37 and a twelve month high of $1.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.42 and its 200 day moving average is $1.13. The company has a market cap of $208.24 million, a PE ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 1.08.

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $11.24 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sesen Bio will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sesen Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sesen Bio in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Sesen Bio by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 46,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Sesen Bio by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 54,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Sesen Bio by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 109,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 46,632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.04% of the company’s stock.

Sesen Bio Company Profile

Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on designing, engineering, developing, and commercializing targeted fusion protein therapeutics (TFPTs) for the treatment patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates include Vicinium, a locally-administered targeted fusion protein that is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of high-risk non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC); and VB6-845d, a systemically-administered product candidate for use in the treatment of various types of EpCAM-positive solid tumors.

Further Reading: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sesen Bio (SESN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sesen Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sesen Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.