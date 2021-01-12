Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It focused on discovering and developing a pipeline of antibody drug conjugates. The company’s product candidates include XMT-1522 and XMT-1536 which are in clinical stage. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, United States. “

MRSN has been the topic of several other research reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Mersana Therapeutics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised Mersana Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a neutral rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.83.

Shares of Mersana Therapeutics stock opened at $18.33 on Friday. Mersana Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.12 and a 52 week high of $29.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -13.58 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a quick ratio of 13.05, a current ratio of 13.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.43 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 8,772.91% and a negative return on equity of 45.16%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mersana Therapeutics will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 4,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $71,767.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,812.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 8,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $209,996.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,974.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,754 shares of company stock valued at $477,453. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 284.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 44,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 33,231 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 36,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 6,939 shares during the period. International Biotechnology Trust PLC acquired a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,340,000. Sarissa Capital Management LP lifted its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 2,837,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,824,000 after acquiring an additional 267,000 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 140.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 166,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after acquiring an additional 96,904 shares during the period. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mersana Therapeutics

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of antibody drug conjugate (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops Dolaflexin, a platform, which is used to generate a pipeline of proprietary ADC product candidates to address patient populations that are not amenable to treat with traditional ADC-based therapies.

