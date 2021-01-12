Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for SVB Financial Group Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note issued on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $4.07 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.37. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SVB Financial Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.76 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $15.19 EPS.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $8.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by $3.02. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 25.26%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $899.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.15 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SIVB. Stephens assumed coverage on SVB Financial Group in a report on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays cut SVB Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $305.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $320.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SVB Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $330.75.

Shares of SVB Financial Group stock opened at $434.06 on Monday. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $127.39 and a 1 year high of $437.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $369.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $283.88. The company has a market capitalization of $22.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

In other SVB Financial Group news, major shareholder Financial Group Svb sold 597,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total value of $15,259,939.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.12, for a total transaction of $75,640.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,424,741.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 607,351 shares of company stock valued at $18,249,778 over the last 90 days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,204 shares of the bank’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 3,214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,136 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corbett Road Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SVB Financial Group by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

Featured Article: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.