Pelatro Plc (PTRO.L) (LON:PTRO) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Pelatro Plc (PTRO.L) (LON:PTRO)’s share price fell 3.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 38 ($0.50) and last traded at GBX 38.50 ($0.50). 143,681 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 152,679 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 40 ($0.52).

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 37.21 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 45.22. The company has a market capitalization of £14.26 million and a P/E ratio of 20.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.92, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Pelatro Plc (PTRO.L) Company Profile (LON:PTRO)

Pelatro Plc provides information management software and related services to providers of telecommunication services. The company offers mViva customer engagement hub, a suite of solutions designed for customer value management teams to manage the campaign life-cycle of subscribers and retailers. Its mVivia suite offers solutions for contextual campaign management, loyalty management, unified communication management, and data monetization.

Read More: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Pelatro Plc (PTRO.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pelatro Plc (PTRO.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.