Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Repay Holdings Corporation provides payment processing solutions. The company’s proprietary, integrated payment technology platform reduces complexity of electronic payments for merchants. Repay Holdings Corporation, formerly known as Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd, is based in Atlanta, Georgia. “

Get Repay alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on RPAY. Barclays began coverage on Repay in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Repay in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set an equal weight rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut Repay from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.82.

Shares of RPAY opened at $25.90 on Friday. Repay has a 1 year low of $10.69 and a 1 year high of $28.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.48.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Repay had a negative return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 32.85%. The business had revenue of $37.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Repay’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Repay will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total value of $490,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,138.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jacob Hamilton Moore sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total value of $249,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 210,860 shares in the company, valued at $5,256,739.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RPAY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Repay by 349.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 133,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,298,000 after purchasing an additional 104,103 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Repay by 63.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 267,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,580,000 after acquiring an additional 103,228 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Repay during the second quarter worth about $551,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Repay during the second quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Repay during the second quarter worth about $495,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Repay Company Profile

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, automated clearing house processing, and instant funding.

Recommended Story: What is a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Repay (RPAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Repay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.