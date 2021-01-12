John Hancock Multifactor Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMA) Stock Price Up 0.2%

John Hancock Multifactor Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMA) shares rose 0.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $42.26 and last traded at $42.26. Approximately 320 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 71% from the average daily volume of 187 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.19.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.58.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Materials ETF stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned about 4.55% of John Hancock Multifactor Materials ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Featured Story: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.