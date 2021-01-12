Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.50 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Tellurian Inc. develops low-cost liquefied natural gas projects. The Company owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities and loading terminals. Tellurian Inc., formerly known as Magellan Petroleum Corporation, is based in Houston, United States. “

Get Tellurian alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Tellurian from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.69.

NASDAQ:TELL opened at $1.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.05. Tellurian has a twelve month low of $0.67 and a twelve month high of $8.69. The stock has a market cap of $502.31 million, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $14.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 million. Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 106.47% and a negative net margin of 747.05%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tellurian will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Tellurian by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 83,950 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 31,446 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Tellurian by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 295,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 98,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Tellurian by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 628,401 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 216,100 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tellurian by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 127,858 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 11,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tellurian by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 89,235 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 33,332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.24% of the company’s stock.

Tellurian Company Profile

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tellurian (TELL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tellurian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tellurian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.