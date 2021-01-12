Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) Short Interest Down 68.6% in December

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,610,000 shares, a decrease of 68.6% from the December 15th total of 8,320,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,690,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 5.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 6.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 127,818 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 179,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 47,154 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 1,145.6% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 672,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 618,197 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 166.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 143,035 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 89,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 345,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 155,000 shares during the last quarter. 40.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACOR stock opened at $4.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Acorda Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.53 and a one year high of $15.30. The stock has a market cap of $32.78 million, a PE ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.11.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.82) by $1.44. The business had revenue of $53.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.39 million. Acorda Therapeutics had a net margin of 29.71% and a negative return on equity of 8.60%. On average, research analysts expect that Acorda Therapeutics will post -10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ACOR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acorda Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Acorda Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.13.

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Selincro, an orally administered drug for the treatment of alcohol dependence in Europe.

