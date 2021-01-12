iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK) Shares Down 0.4%

iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK) shares were down 0.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $68.32 and last traded at $68.66. Approximately 2,337 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 2,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.94.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.71 and a 200 day moving average of $60.12.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IAK. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF in the third quarter worth $97,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF in the third quarter worth $279,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF in the third quarter worth $506,000.

