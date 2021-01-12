Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) Short Interest Up 1,595.1% in December

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 69,500 shares, a growth of 1,595.1% from the December 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ AIQ opened at $27.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.50. Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $12.75 and a 52-week high of $27.90.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $151,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $565,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,895 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 89,454 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 36,871 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF Company Profile

Alliance HealthCare Services, Inc (Alliance) is a provider of outsourced healthcare services to hospitals and providers. The Company operates through three segments: Radiology Division, Oncology Division and Interventional Healthcare Services Division. The radiology segment comprises diagnostic imaging services, including magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), positron emission tomography/computed tomography (PET/CT) and other imaging services.

