iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) Stock Price Down 1.3%

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN)’s stock price were down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.93 and last traded at $18.08. Approximately 616,265 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 997,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.32.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.95.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 83.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 9,064 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 339,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after purchasing an additional 24,888 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 74,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 20,038 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $620,000.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

