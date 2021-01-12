Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800,000 shares, a growth of 529.6% from the December 15th total of 444,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Atossa Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS) by 119,497.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,557 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,447 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.27% of Atossa Therapeutics worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.87% of the company’s stock.

ATOS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Atossa Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Atossa Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ ATOS opened at $1.10 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.13 and its 200-day moving average is $2.35. The stock has a market cap of $11.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 2.34. Atossa Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.76 and a twelve month high of $5.08.

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.01.

About Atossa Therapeutics

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc develops and markets medical devices, laboratory tests, and therapeutics to address breast health conditions in the United States. The company's lead program is the development of Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen which is in Phase II studies to treat and prevent breast cancer.

