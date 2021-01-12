VanEck Vectors Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:HAP) Shares Down 0.7%

VanEck Vectors Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:HAP)’s share price fell 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $40.92 and last traded at $41.27. 1,180 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 8,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.55.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.81 and a 200-day moving average of $34.36.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Natural Resources ETF stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:HAP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.07% of VanEck Vectors Natural Resources ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

