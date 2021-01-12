Freddie Mac (OTCMKTS:FMCC) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Freddie Mac (OTCMKTS:FMCC) – Analysts at Wedbush issued their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Freddie Mac in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 7th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.69 for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Underperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Freddie Mac’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

Get Freddie Mac alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Freddie Mac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Freddie Mac in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.20.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FMCC opened at $2.03 on Monday. Freddie Mac has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $3.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -29.00 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.11.

About Freddie Mac

Freddie Mac operates in the secondary mortgage market in the United States. The company purchases residential mortgage loans originated by lenders, as well as invests in mortgage loans and mortgage-related securities. It operates through three segments: Single-family Guarantee, Multifamily, and Capital Markets.

Recommended Story: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Freddie Mac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freddie Mac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.