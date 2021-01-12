American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of American Electric Power in a report issued on Friday, January 8th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.76 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.79. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for American Electric Power’s FY2022 earnings at $4.96 EPS.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.82%.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $108.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Guggenheim raised shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.87.

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $78.78 on Monday. American Electric Power has a 1 year low of $65.14 and a 1 year high of $104.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.22.

In other news, EVP Paul Chodak III sold 2,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total transaction of $183,516.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,580 shares in the company, valued at $596,608.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1,695.6% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 47,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,787,000 after purchasing an additional 44,899 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 94.7% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 22,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 11,172 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 12.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 38,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,123 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 5.0% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 15.7% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 16,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

