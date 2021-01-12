The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Expected to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $1.56 Per Share

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for The Progressive in a research note issued on Thursday, January 7th. B. Riley analyst R. Binner expects that the insurance provider will post earnings of $1.56 per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub raised The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded The Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The Progressive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.43.

The Progressive stock opened at $95.09 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The Progressive has a 52 week low of $62.18 and a 52 week high of $102.05. The stock has a market cap of $55.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.54.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.55 billion. The Progressive had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 12.13%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. The Progressive’s payout ratio is 68.45%.

In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 3,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total value of $317,414.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,654,318. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 5,858 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.85, for a total transaction of $514,625.30. Insiders have sold 67,018 shares of company stock valued at $6,310,828 over the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Progressive by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,886 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in The Progressive by 10.8% during the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 205,633 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,467,000 after buying an additional 20,057 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of The Progressive by 103.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 105,390 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,977,000 after purchasing an additional 53,677 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Progressive during the third quarter worth $1,434,000. Finally, Barings LLC lifted its position in shares of The Progressive by 54.4% during the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 37,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,575,000 after purchasing an additional 13,311 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

