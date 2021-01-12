Novo Resources Corp. (NVO.V) (CVE:NVO) Given a C$3.35 Price Target at Pi Financial

Pi Financial set a C$3.35 price target on Novo Resources Corp. (NVO.V) (CVE:NVO) in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NVO opened at C$2.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$2.35 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$548.24 million and a P/E ratio of -21.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.62, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Novo Resources Corp. has a 12-month low of C$1.41 and a 12-month high of C$4.16.

Novo Resources Corp. (NVO.V) Company Profile

Novo Resources Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in evaluating, acquiring, and exploring natural resource properties in Canada, Australia, and the United States. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company primarily focuses on the Egina and Beatons Creek projects in the Pilbara region of Western Australia.

