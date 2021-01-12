Novo Resources Corp. (NVO.V) (CVE:NVO) Given a C$3.35 Price Target at Pi Financial

Pi Financial set a C$3.35 price target on Novo Resources Corp. (NVO.V) (CVE:NVO) in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of NVO opened at C$2.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$2.35 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$548.24 million and a P/E ratio of -21.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.62, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Novo Resources Corp. has a 12-month low of C$1.41 and a 12-month high of C$4.16.
Novo Resources Corp. (NVO.V) Company Profile
