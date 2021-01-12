Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) (ETR:RHM) PT Set at €125.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €125.00 ($147.06) price objective on Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) (ETR:RHM) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on shares of Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Warburg Research set a €107.00 ($125.88) price target on shares of Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €99.00 ($116.47) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Independent Research set a €87.00 ($102.35) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €97.00 ($114.12).

ETR RHM opened at €87.56 ($103.01) on Friday. Rheinmetall AG has a one year low of €43.23 ($50.86) and a one year high of €109.30 ($128.59). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €82.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of €78.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.42, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion and a PE ratio of -211.94.

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as cutting emissions, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hardparts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

