Symrise AG (SY1.F) (FRA:SY1) PT Set at €117.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €117.00 ($137.65) price target on Symrise AG (SY1.F) (FRA:SY1) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SY1. UBS Group set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on shares of Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on shares of Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €99.00 ($116.47) price objective on shares of Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Independent Research set a €101.00 ($118.82) price objective on shares of Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €128.00 ($150.59) price objective on shares of Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €110.71 ($130.25).

SY1 opened at €106.80 ($125.65) on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is €106.26 and its 200-day moving average is €110.22. Symrise AG has a 1-year low of €56.96 ($67.01) and a 1-year high of €73.48 ($86.45).

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

