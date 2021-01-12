Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) (ETR:CBK) Given a €5.50 Price Target at Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €5.50 ($6.47) target price on Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) (ETR:CBK) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €5.10 ($6.00) price objective on Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €5.00 ($5.88) target price on Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Independent Research set a €4.40 ($5.18) target price on Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.30 ($8.59) target price on Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a sell rating on shares of Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €5.11 ($6.01).

ETR:CBK opened at €5.58 ($6.57) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.98 billion and a PE ratio of -27.75. Commerzbank AG has a fifty-two week low of €2.80 ($3.30) and a fifty-two week high of €6.83 ($8.04). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €5.32 and a 200-day moving average price of €4.71.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers and Corporate Clients segments.

