NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) (ETR:NOEJ) Given a €45.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) (ETR:NOEJ) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on NOEJ. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on shares of NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Nord/LB set a €34.00 ($40.00) target price on shares of NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Warburg Research set a €36.00 ($42.35) target price on shares of NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on shares of NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €33.11 ($38.95).

ETR NOEJ opened at €41.32 ($48.61) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.32. NORMA Group SE has a 12-month low of €14.38 ($16.92) and a 12-month high of €42.38 ($49.86). The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion and a PE ratio of 722.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €39.32 and its 200-day moving average is €29.97.

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, aviation, irrigation, marine, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

