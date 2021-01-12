Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $475.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $440.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $228.00 to $611.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $436.54.

Shares of NASDAQ ZM opened at $337.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $96.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 432.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $394.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $377.00. Zoom Video Communications has a 1 year low of $70.26 and a 1 year high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.23. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The business had revenue of $777.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 366.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.40, for a total value of $4,004,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,004,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 70,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.87, for a total transaction of $28,187,965.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,245,522.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 166,884 shares of company stock worth $74,937,633 in the last three months. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 81.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,911,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,189,600,000 after purchasing an additional 3,995,923 shares during the period. SB Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,800,851,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 29.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,479,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,705,000 after purchasing an additional 801,813 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 42.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,248,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,711,000 after purchasing an additional 370,190 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,266,000. Institutional investors own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

