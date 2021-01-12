Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $295.83.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Lithia Motors from $280.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Lithia Motors in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Lithia Motors in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lithia Motors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st.

Lithia Motors stock opened at $319.19 on Tuesday. Lithia Motors has a 12-month low of $55.74 and a 12-month high of $326.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $292.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.13. The stock has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.92.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $6.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.21 by $0.68. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 2.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Lithia Motors will post 18.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lithia Motors news, EVP Chris Holzshu sold 12,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.28, for a total value of $3,709,112.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,465,788.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Tina Miller sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $265,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,617 shares in the company, valued at $1,952,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,512 shares of company stock worth $8,271,905. Insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Lithia Motors by 9.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 722,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,988,000 after buying an additional 61,460 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 92.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 484,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,342,000 after acquiring an additional 232,319 shares in the last quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 30.3% during the third quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 269,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,473,000 after acquiring an additional 62,674 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 25.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 219,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,144,000 after acquiring an additional 44,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 1,310.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 207,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,271,000 after acquiring an additional 192,678 shares in the last quarter. 79.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

