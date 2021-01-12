QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty-five brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $146.85.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Standpoint Research cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $156.11 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. QUALCOMM has a 12 month low of $58.00 and a 12 month high of $161.07. The stock has a market cap of $176.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 78.39%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. QUALCOMM’s revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.55%.

In related news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total value of $787,344.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,242,911.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total transaction of $492,268.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,110.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,439 shares of company stock worth $23,183,493 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,535,939 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $869,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870,075 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 307.5% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,256,046 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $265,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702,478 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 216.8% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,571,687 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $143,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,500 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,489,410 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $763,673,000 after acquiring an additional 740,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 123.3% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,290,186 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $151,768,000 after acquiring an additional 712,339 shares in the last quarter. 74.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

