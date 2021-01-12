Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.58.

ADNT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Adient from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Adient from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Adient from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Adient from $24.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Adient from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.

Shares of ADNT stock opened at $36.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 3.30. Adient has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $38.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.61 and a 200-day moving average of $23.20.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.19. Adient had a negative net margin of 4.32% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Adient will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adient by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 850,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,747,000 after purchasing an additional 5,593 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Adient by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 51,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adient by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 270,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,448,000 after purchasing an additional 13,598 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Adient by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 122,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 8,646 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Adient by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

