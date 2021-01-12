Desjardins Boosts Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF) Price Target to $6.50

Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF) had its target price boosted by Desjardins from $6.25 to $6.50 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DALXF. Raymond James increased their price objective on Spartan Delta from $5.25 to $5.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Spartan Delta in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set a market perform rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Spartan Delta from $5.00 to $5.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on Spartan Delta and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spartan Delta presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.31.

DALXF stock opened at $2.96 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.16. Spartan Delta has a fifty-two week low of $1.22 and a fifty-two week high of $5.22.

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Canada. As of December 31, 2019, it held working interests in 10.7 net oil wells and 25.8 net gas wells in the Valhalla/Rycroft area of Alberta.

